Trump Faces GOP Panic as Top Republican VANISHES

The cracks are getting harder to ignore.

Donald Trump built today’s Republican Party in his own image. Now, even Republicans are starting to question whether following his instincts is worth the political cost. From plans to restore Turkey’s access to America’s F-35 program despite bipartisan national security concerns, to growing frustration over the $350 million Trump is sitting on instead of spending to help vulnerable GOP candidates, the panic inside the party isn’t as easy to hide anymore.

Democrats, meanwhile, are facing an accountability test of their own. After a sexual assault allegation against Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner, prominent Democratic leaders—including Bernie Sanders—are calling for him to step aside before the state’s withdrawal deadline.

Then there’s the question nobody in Washington seems willing to answer: where the hell is Mitch McConnell? The former Senate Majority Leader has reportedly been hospitalized for weeks, his office refuses to explain why, and synchronized talking points about his condition are only fueling more speculation than confidence.

Then we turn back to one of the defining issues of Trump’s second term: immigration. Jess Morales Rocketto joins us to unpack ICE’s rapidly escalating enforcement campaign, the growing fear among families trying to follow the legal immigration process, and why critics say the administration is increasingly targeting not only immigrants, but Americans willing to speak out against it.

Jess also leaves us with two ways to fight back that don’t require waiting for Election Day: support Latino-owned businesses in your community at https://maremotobusinessdirectory.org and, if you’re feeling really bold, peacefully show up at ICE recruiting and hiring events to let applicants know EXACTLY what they’re signing up for at https://www.dhs.gov/homeland-security-careers/expo

And finally, we introduce the newest member of the DEFIANCE: James Beard Award-winning chef Adrian Torres. Chef at the Houston, Texas restaurant “Maximo” and a DACA recipient who came to America from Mexico at five years old. Adrian’s emotional acceptance speech was a reminder that behind every immigration debate are real people, real families, and stories that refuse to fit into political talking points.

So if you are ever in the Houston area, do us a favor and stop by Maximo in University Palace to show some support to our friend and his wonderful food. Tell him the DEFIANCE sent you.

And with that, as we always say, Stay Loud, Stay Brave, and Stay Together.

We will see you all tomorrow for our weekly mission!