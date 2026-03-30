DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Mark's avatar
Mark
1d

Trump and his cabinet has grossly underestimated the Iran people. Drones are the future of warfare and much cheaper. I believe we won’t be able to get out of this war anytime soon. Pray for our ground troops.

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Judy W.'s avatar
Judy W.
1d

Everything, EVERYTHING, Trump does stems from his malignant narcissism. He tears up things just to redo and rebrand them, like the Kennedy Center. He wants to destroy Obamacare just so that it can be reconstituted in some (lesser) form as TrumpCare. He thinks he can “win” this Middle Eastern quagmire then rename the Strait of Hormuz as the Strait of Trump!!!

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