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Tomahawk Evidence, Trump's Save Act Provisions, and Pentagon Spending Spree

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiance
Miles Taylor's avatar
Simon Rosenberg's avatar
Miles Taylor and Simon Rosenberg
Mar 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Note: A huge thank you to the Defiance community for hanging with us through some sticky technical difficulties today. Your patience is so appreciated.

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander push through technical difficulties to bring you the latest reporting linking a U.S. Tomahawk missile to the deadly strike on a school in Minab, Iran. They also …

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