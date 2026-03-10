Note: A huge thank you to the Defiance community for hanging with us through some sticky technical difficulties today. Your patience is so appreciated.
Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander push through technical difficulties to bring you the latest reporting linking a U.S. Tomahawk missile to the deadly strike on a school in Minab, Iran. They also …
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Tomahawk Evidence, Trump's Save Act Provisions, and Pentagon Spending Spree
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiance
Mar 10, 2026
∙ Paid
Note: A huge thank you to the Defiance community for hanging with us through some sticky technical difficulties today. Your patience is so appreciated.
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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