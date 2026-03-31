DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
5d

A million likes for this fabulous essay. Bravo, Sir, bravo!

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V. Walker | Poet's avatar
V. Walker | Poet
5d

“The choice is not made once. It’s made over and over again, every day that this American crisis continues. Every morning, that damn fork is there again.”

Until my last breath, I will stand for the United States where all peoples should be treated with dignity and respect. Our country has never been prefect and never will be. But we can do better. And we will.

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