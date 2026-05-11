DEFIANCE.News

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Holly's avatar
Holly
1h

To add insult to injury, our entire healthcare system was shown to be too fractured to be efficient in such a crisis as was Covid. It was Andrew Cuomo who educated us daily, not only about the virus, but highlighting the dynamics of blue state vs red state economics. We are in deep doodoo if something even 10% as pernicious as Covid happens before 2029. Thanks for your important work Miles!

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Kelly A's avatar
Kelly A
1h

The Covid cruise ship people were brought to Lackland AFB in San Antonio. The city had a 10 page response plan already, more in depth than any place in the US and Gov Abbott ruled that the city did not have the right to implement it while he hid out in his bunker in Austin. Our city saw SO many fatalities, and we lost close friends and family. This regime is NOT the regime to be trusted with these crises.

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