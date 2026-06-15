Secret Memo Reveals Trump's Constitutional Plot ft. Glenn Kirschner

Gavin Newsom woke up Monday to find federal agents questioning his wife’s nonprofit associates claiming corruption— this is the same administration that had just spent Sunday night plastering Trump family crypto ads across a UFC broadcast on the White House lawn while paying fighter bonuses in their own crypto.

The audacity is almost impressive. Almost.

Then Trump flew to the G7 Summit to defend an Iran deal that gives Tehran billions in reconstruction funds — which is bad, especially when you remember that giving Iran billions was literally the thing Trump said made Obama’s deal a disaster.

And buried in a Times investigation that somehow wasn’t leading every newscast: senior White House lawyers spent months writing memos explaining why the president probably can’t suspend habeas corpus. A right that predates the country. Glenn Kirschner joins to help us make sense of the legal gymnastics.