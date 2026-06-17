Mission: Help Voters Leave MAGA

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for our weekly mission — and this week, we’re talking about how to help voters leave MAGA.

The timing couldn’t be better.

Trump’s most reliable allies are publicly breaking with him over the Iran deal. Mark Levin says he hopes he’s “misreading things.” Ben Shapiro is warning supporters will be “extraordinarily disappointed.” Lindsey Graham is demanding JD Vance explain himself. When the true believers start asking questions out loud, something is shifting.

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat and former Republican strategist Tara Setmayer join us to break down whether moments like this one actually matter — or whether we’ve just seen this movie before.

Then Rich Logis from Leaving MAGA gets into the real mechanics of reaching people who are starting to have doubts. We also watched a clip from The Necessary Conversation — a podcast where a liberal siblings have weekly political talks with their conservative parents — and it sparked one of the most honest discussions we’ve had about what changing someone’s mind actually looks like.

Also: Doug Burgham’s snitch line blew up in his face, the National Parks got a win just in time for the Fourth, and Xander has your weekly action breakdown.