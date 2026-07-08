MISSION: Fight to Free Kids from Trump’s ICE

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT: WE’RE DEMANDING TRUMP FREE THE KIDS

The beating heart of DEFIANCE.org is our Weekly Mission Briefing. Every Tuesday at 5p ET, we take real action to counter Donald Trump’s abuses of power.

Right now, children are being held inside the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas. Infants experiencing alarming weight loss. Kids denied crayons. Families drinking foul-smelling tap water. No attorneys. No judges. No childhood. This administration is counting on you to look away. We’re not going to give it that victory.

So here’s what we did about it this week…

FIRST, we heard from Dr. Anita Patel, a pediatric critical care physician who has spent more than a decade caring for children navigating this system. She was unambiguous: detention doesn’t just traumatize kids — it makes them sick. And the medical community has been unified on this for years. Children don’t belong in detention. Full stop.

SECOND, we were joined again by Mary Corcoran of the Save America Movement — who has been on the frontlines of the fight against Trump’s detention expansion. Mary walked us through SAM’s ongoing work exposing detention center conditions, why Dilley is the right target right now, and what’s coming next in their activation there.

YOU MADE THIS POSSIBLE.

YOUR MISSION, IF YOU CHOOSE TO ACCEPT IT

NEW - If you ever easily want to see your actions in one place, go to DEFIANCE.org/actions

As a DEFIANCE.org Member, you’re already refusing to let democracy die on our watch. But if you want to do even more this week, here’s what you can do…

1️⃣ Sign and share the GTFO ICE petition to Free the Kids

Add your name and join the list that will receive further instructions and updates as this fight develops.

👉 Sign here: GTFOICE.org/freethekids

2️⃣ Email your congressperson and tell them to Free the Kids

We’ve made it easy — click the link and a pre-drafted email will populate. Then find your rep’s contact info and send it.

👉 Pre-drafted email here



👉 Find your rep: https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member

3️⃣ Go to Trump’s social media and tell him to Free the Kids

Find a Trump post wherever you live online. Leave a comment. Add your badge. If you’re feeling spicy, let him have it.

👇 Badge below

🖥️ IF YOU MISSED IT

You can watch the full Weekly Mission Briefing at the top!

As always — stay loud, stay brave, and stay together.

Best,

The DEFIANCE.org Team

WHAT’S COMING UP

Every weekday — DEFIANCE DAILY — Every weeknight @ 5pm ET, you can watch our hour-long podcast LIVE on our DEFIANCE.News page, YouTube, or X— and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

ADD US TO YOUR CALENDAR — You can access the DEFIANCE.org Google Calendar here. That way, you’ll never miss a meeting, event, or broadcast.