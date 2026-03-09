Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down the Trump administration’s push for Maricopa County election records, raising fears of federal meddling ahead of the 2026 midterms. As the Iran war drives oil higher, rising gas prices are putting pressure on the White House. And Fox News scrambles after trying to shield Trump during coverage of a sol…
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Maricopa Subpoena, Gas Prices Pressure Trump, and Fox Apology with Terry Moran
Defiance Daily: Dispatch for the Defiance
Mar 09, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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