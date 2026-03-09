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Maricopa Subpoena, Gas Prices Pressure Trump, and Fox Apology with Terry Moran

Defiance Daily: Dispatch for the Defiance
Miles Taylor's avatar
Terry Moran's avatar
Miles Taylor and Terry Moran
Mar 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down the Trump administration’s push for Maricopa County election records, raising fears of federal meddling ahead of the 2026 midterms. As the Iran war drives oil higher, rising gas prices are putting pressure on the White House. And Fox News scrambles after trying to shield Trump during coverage of a sol…

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