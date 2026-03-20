DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Rusalka's avatar
Rusalka
Mar 20

Miles, thank you for keeping informed on what Trump and Stephen Miller et al are doing behind the curtain of the “Iran war”.

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Rina's avatar
Rina
Mar 20Edited

Please come to SLC, Utah! The first time DHS was trying to buy a warehouse, we the public got wind of it and protested to the owners. They didn’t sell. NOW DHS has bought a facility under the radar of even our local government officials!

It is 833,000 square feet!

We’ve been outside the mega warehouse to protest!

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