Although the Iran war is getting worse, we can’t take our eyes off Trump’s power abuses here at home — especially his quest to build secret prisons across America.

I wrote earlier this week about how the president is building a shadowy network of detention camps that will rival the size of the entire, existing federal prison system.

You can read about that below.

But in keeping with our mission at DEFIANCE.org, I’m not content for us just to call out how terrifying and deranged and un-American this is. We actually need to do something about it.

Earlier this week, we announced that we were going to take action. We’ve teamed up with The Save America Movement (SAM) and the great Steve Schmidt to take the fight to a frontline community in Arizona, where ICE is rushing to convert another warehouse into a makeshift prison — over which Trump will have unprecedented control.

Other communities across America have successfully resisted these detention camps. And now we are taking that defiance wherever it’s needed.

Join us today LIVE at 2pm E.T. on www.DEFIANCE.News (in place of our weekly coffee) as we check in on the ground in Arizona to see what’s happening. We’ll be doing broadcasts throughout the weekend about this critical Mission.

Below is our announcement from earlier this week about the effort. Give it a listen.

I’m sure the Trump administration is bristling at our efforts to block them from doing this. But we won’t be intimidated. What is happening is wrong. And personally, I won’t abide living in a country that lets its leader build the architecture of a would-be police state.

I just won’t.

So DEFIANCE.org Members and subscribers, let me say again, thank you for making this possible. Your courage is contagious.

Your friend, in defiance,

Miles Taylor

P.S. Join us tonight (and every weeknight) for DEFIANCE Daily @ 5p ET - Watch LIVE on our DEFIANCE.News page , on our YouTube channel , or on my X account .