DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Ty Cobb's avatar
Ty Cobb
6d

Thank you, Miles! Please keep calling out the atrocities! We so appreciate your service!

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Joan MacLeod's avatar
Joan MacLeod
6d

People need to realize that Trump may have immunity but they don't and if they get a pardon which many won't, that is only for Federal crimes not State crimes. Whistleblowers need to start coming forward before the go down on the Trump ship. Also, what if Trump dies before he can pardon you? You may not get the same loyalty from the next guy.

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