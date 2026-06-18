Is Trump’s Iran Deal THE WORST IN HISTORY?

This might be the most embarrassing deal America has ever signed. And we have the receipts.

Trump ended a three-month war with Iran and somehow Iran came out richer, more powerful, and with their nuclear program completely intact. Fourteen points. Zero of the four things we were told justified this war. Missiles? Not mentioned once. Regime change? The agreement literally commits us to respecting their sovereignty. Nuclear stockpile? Kicked to “future negotiations.” The Strait of Hormuz? Still Iran’s — and now they get oil export waivers, access to frozen assets, and a pathway to $300 billion in reconstruction money.

Congress is furious. Lindsey Graham blew off Fox. Bill Cassidy called it the worst foreign policy blunder in decades. And Fox News — the machine that spent three months cheerleading this war — is having an on-air breakdown.

Mondale Robinson joins us the night before Juneteenth to talk about why history, voting rights, and the fight for democracy still matter when this administration is working overtime to erase them.