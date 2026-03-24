DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Allison Gustavson's avatar
Allison Gustavson
7d

Incredibly powerful. I would love to share this with his voters and see how they respond. It cuts through the noise, powerfully.

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Judith Wheatley's avatar
Judith Wheatley
7d

Definitely. Our Nation is being led by a Gestapo and his minions who have personal interests in foreign countries. As a result they are focused on protecting their interests while destroying the lives of American soldiers and their families

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