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ICE Officer FAFO feat. Mary Moriarty & FISA Talk feat. Olivia Troye

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
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Miles Taylor, Grounded Podcast, and Olivia of Troye
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Hennepin County DA Mary Moriarty joins us with one thing to say to ICE officers: FAFO.

We also break down the latest FISA vote with Olivia Troye and what it means for surveillance and civil liberties.

Plus, MAGA’s Losses of the Week — and the Sole-Mate Award, calling out Trump’s most loyal defenders. Who will it be this week?

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