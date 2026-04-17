Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Hennepin County DA Mary Moriarty joins us with one thing to say to ICE officers: FAFO.
We also break down the latest FISA vote with Olivia Troye and what it means for surveillance and civil liberties.
Plus, MAGA’s Losses of the Week — and the Sole-Mate Award, calling out Trump’s most loyal defenders. Who will it be this week?
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ICE Officer FAFO feat. Mary Moriarty & FISA Talk feat. Olivia Troye
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid
Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Hennepin County DA Mary Moriarty joins us with one thing to say to ICE officers: FAFO.
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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