Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down how Republicans blocked their own DHS deal, extending the shutdown as TSA workers go unpaid. As the Iran conflict disrupts global shipping, fertilizer prices spike and put food supply at risk. And we debut MAGA L’s of the Week, highlighting the biggest cracks inside Trump’s coalition. Iowa Senate cand…
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GOP Blocks Own Deal, Food Supply at Risk, and MAGA L’s feat. Zach Wahls
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 27, 2026
∙ Paid
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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