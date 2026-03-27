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GOP Blocks Own Deal, Food Supply at Risk, and MAGA L’s feat. Zach Wahls

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Zach Wahls's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Miles Taylor, Zach Wahls, and Xander Schultz
Mar 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, Miles and Xander break down how Republicans blocked their own DHS deal, extending the shutdown as TSA workers go unpaid. As the Iran conflict disrupts global shipping, fertilizer prices spike and put food supply at risk. And we debut MAGA L’s of the Week, highlighting the biggest cracks inside Trump’s coalition. Iowa Senate cand…

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