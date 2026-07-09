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Trump Found Communism... at the Gas Pump | Gov. Jay Inslee

DEFIANCE Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Miles Taylor's avatar
Miles Taylor
Jul 09, 2026

It’s a tactic so predictable, you can set your watch to it.

In MAGA, every accusation is a confession.

Donald Trump says Democrats are communists. His administration is promoting mystery gas stations selling fuel below cost. How they’re pulling it off, and who’s covering the losses, remains a mystery.

Ken Paxton built his political career hunting voter fraud. Now he’s accused of violating the very election rules he spent years enforcing.

And while Trump insists Iran is desperate to make a deal, his own security team apparently trusted the old Air Force One over the $400 million jet he couldn’t stop praising to get him safely home.

We’ll also run through another rapid-fire round of courtroom defeats for the administration before Gov. Jay Inslee joins us to expose Trump’s deepening relationship with Big Oil and discuss how Climate Power is organizing Americans to fight back.

With Donald Trump and MAGA, the hypocrisy is never subtle.

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