DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
4hEdited

"It began with one man's desire for chaos."

I could make an even more compelling argument involving Freud that's its more about one man trying to make up for certain obvious physical (and mental) shortcomings which keep manifesting themselves as ‘missile envy.’

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Susan Jenczka's avatar
Susan Jenczka
4h

I'm with you Miles - Even though I'm changing locations I will STILL VOTE!

Thanks for getting to the point of the real power to "pull a lever"!

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