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Courts Block Trump, Military Scandal Grows, and Allies Say No feat. Kenneth Harbaugh

Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
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Miles Taylor, The Ken Harbaugh Show, and Xander Schultz
Mar 31, 2026
∙ Paid

Today on DEFIANCE Daily, a court slams Trump’s immigration crackdown as states move to block new ICE sites. New reporting raises corruption questions around defense investments ahead of the Iran war, while a military incident leads to suspensions. And Trump tells allies to take over the fight in Iran as they respond by shutting him out.

Ken Harbaugh, Nav…

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