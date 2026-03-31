Today on DEFIANCE Daily, a court slams Trump’s immigration crackdown as states move to block new ICE sites. New reporting raises corruption questions around defense investments ahead of the Iran war, while a military incident leads to suspensions. And Trump tells allies to take over the fight in Iran as they respond by shutting him out.
Ken Harbaugh, Nav…
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Courts Block Trump, Military Scandal Grows, and Allies Say No feat. Kenneth Harbaugh
Defiance Daily: Dispatches for the Defiant
Mar 31, 2026
∙ Paid
Today on DEFIANCE Daily, a court slams Trump’s immigration crackdown as states move to block new ICE sites. New reporting raises corruption questions around defense investments ahead of the Iran war, while a military incident leads to suspensions. And Trump tells allies to take over the fight in Iran as they respond by shutting him out.
DEFIANCE Daily
Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!Every weekday at 5 PM ET, host Miles Taylor dives into today's biggest political headlines and an in depth check into resisting Trump's power grab. Welcome to the DEFIANCE!
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