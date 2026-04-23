When we launched DEFIANCE.org , the goal was to fight back against Donald Trump’s corruption — and to get the word out to others. Because courage is contagious. And you proved it. Our flagship podcast, DEFIANCE Daily , has now broken into the top 20 news podcasts.



I want to share a few reflections with you this morning, as I sip this “healthy” / mushroom coffee my wife is urging me to drink.

As of this week, Goodpods — which ranks all of the biggest podcasts in the world by listens, ratings, comments, subscriptions, and shares from millions of shows on its platform — ranked DEFIANCE Daily #17 in Best News Podcasts in this month’s rankings. That puts us alongside Serial, the BBC’s Global News Podcast, and NPR Politics.

Whoa!

We didn’t get here with a corporate backer or a big media machine. Nope. We got here because of you all. You listened, shared, subscribed, and told someone else about what we’re doing. That really matters, my friends. In a moment when democratic institutions are under siege, every listener is basically an act of defiance. Indeed, when we share, it signals that people are paying attention and refusing to look away.

You’ve heard me say it a lot, but I’m awed by the strength of this community. Last year was scary for a lot of us. America was trending toward capitulation. But folks started defying, one by one. Now it’s a nationwide movement. (So much so, even MAGA influencers are desperately trying to join “the defiance” in this country — Megyn Kelly, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, you name it — defying Trump has gone from terrifying to almost fashionable!).

I want to make something else clear. We’re doing this for the cause. DEFIANCE.org isn’t a for-profit enterprise. We’re a nonprofit focused on combating Donald Trump’s abuses of power. We got to this point by being completely Member funded, in addition to spending our own personal funds to build this movement.

So if you’ve been thinking about joining as a paid member, now’s a really good time. You can help us expand our efforts and it contributes directly to our real-life, no-BS weekly actions we announce to protect democracy. At the very bottom, I’ve pasted the link to last night’s episode, where we announced GTFOice.org, a nationwide rapid-response network to stop ICE prison camps.

You can become a Member today at DEFIANCE.org/join or here on Substack. Two different ways to join; same Club. And 100% of proceeds to go the pro-democracy fight.

If you’re already a Member, consider forwarding this to a friend.

The president is personally trying to shut me up. In the past year alone, Trump has stripped me of my security clearance, threatened to cancel me from the cable news networks, and put me under federal investigation. Guess what? I’m not going off the air. I won’t bow to a wannabe dictator in the Land of the Free. Ever.

That may increase the risk to me and my family. But we’ve decided this is the right thing to do. This country has given us everything. We won’t let one man take it away.

Thank you for being part of this. The fight isn’t over — but today, we celebrate.

Your friend, in defiance,

Miles Taylor

P.S. Miss the most recent DEFIANCE Daily? Last night, we announced a major effort to shut down ICE prison camps across America. We’ll send a recap later. But for now, you can watch the replay below, see the press release here , or read the article in The Daily Beast here .

P.P.S. What’s coming up? We’re full-time focused on saving the republic. Join us for our next broadcast. Watch LIVE for free. Members get access to the replay.

DEFIANCE DAILY — Every weeknight @ 5pm ET. Watch our hour-long podcast LIVE on our DEFIANCE.News page, on our YouTube channel, or on my X account. Or you can watch the replay at DEFIANCE.News.

WEEKLY MISSION BRIEFING — Every Wednesday @ 5pm ET. Same ways to watch, above! Replays available afterwards.

WEEKLY COFFEE — Every Friday @ 2pm ET. Join us on Substack or at DEFIANCE.News for Members-only coffee every Friday at 2p ET. Replays available afterwards.

MONTHLY MEMBERS-ONLY MEETING — First Wednesday of every month @ 5pm ET. These are sent out the week of, via Zoom. Replays available afterwards.