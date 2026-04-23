DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Scotty's avatar
Scotty
6hEdited

You guys are winners and ( I say this not as any kinda smoke) true patriots!!!! 👍🏽💥👍🏽💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👊🏽💥

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William Lowry's avatar
William Lowry
5h

Thanks for all you guys do. Just a suggestion, Marc Elias is doing a lot to fight the illegality of the administration and would suggest a dialogue with him in the near future???

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