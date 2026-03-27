DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Second Wind by Bonnie Sue's avatar
Second Wind by Bonnie Sue
4d

My dad wore Florsheim shoes. They did actually fit though. This regime is completely bonkers.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
4d

Thank you, Miles, for writing about this yellow-bellied, Democracy destroying group of sycophants, quite willing to walk 👞 in step with this authoritarian, at the expense of the 99% of Americans.

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