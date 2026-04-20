DEFIANCE.News

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Fred Franklin Fernandex's avatar
Fred Franklin Fernandex
1h

Bravo

👏

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igor isa🤘⚧️'s avatar
igor isa🤘⚧️
27mEdited

not only have I seen little coverage of NSPM7 and it's implications, but I have seen almost no coverage of the first implemented convictions under NSPM7: the recent case out of Texas where a group of nonviolent protesters were convicted of domestic terrorism. @Miles or @Xander: can you look more into that case and report back? how can we protect ourselves from similar persecution/prosecution? 🙏🏻❤️‍🔥🙏🏻

🧚🏽‍♂️LINK FAIRY EDIT: Legal AF's Legal Diva done some o the only coverage I seen, w/ useful deets on how to protect from forensic software that uncovers deleted msgs from signal etc: https://michaelpopok.substack.com/p/ice-makes-shock-admission-in-court?r=60kbqc&utm_medium=ios

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