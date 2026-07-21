Donald Trump may not want the rest of the Epstein Files released. But we’re revealing something next week in Washington, D.C. that he cannot redact (and won’t be able to look away from).

The Epstein Files continue to haunt the president, for good reason. The scandal became a flashpoint again last week in the confirmation hearings for Trump’s personal lawyer, who’s seeking to become attorney general (and who had to be pressured by a sitting Republican senator to meet with the Epstein survivors). Vice President JD Vance was forced to answer for the botched rollout of the files on Joe Rogan’s podcast, conceding in the understatement of the decade that it was “mishandled.” And the subject has continued to loom over a widening war in the Middle East that many observers speculated at the outset was a convenient diversion from the controversy.

Try as he might, the president cannot get away from this self-imposed scandal. And we’re about to make it even harder for him.

But first let me say this. In my view, the monstrous cover-up of Donald Trump’s relationship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein symbolizes almost every facet of the president’s defects. In one single episode, it has showcased the breadth of his seemingly limitless deceit… his gross mistreatment of women… his willingness to abuse power… and how he’s hijacked the federal government and the Republican Party into vehicles for his personal self interest.

So unlike Todd Blanche, we’re not just ticking a box and moving on. We’re making sure the Epstein files stay front and center until Epstein’s victims finally see some accountability for what they endured. Back in May, we teased that we were going to launch a reminder to travel the country ahead of the midterms to make sure the coverup is not, well, covered up.

Thanks to your support, the Trump-Epstein Bookmobile will be rolling into Washington, D.C., one week from today.

The Institute for Primary Facts (IPF) and DEFIANCE.org will unveil a retrofitted truck to take the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room on the road. The mobile installation — a touring “bookmobile” version of the NYC pop-up museum that drew national media coverage earlier this summer — will travel to cities, landmarks, and communities across the country, putting the physical weight of the DOJ’s Epstein Files in front of Americans who couldn’t fly to New York to see them.

As our friend and co-organizer of the effort, David Garret, put it:

“The reading room in [NYC] proved something important: when you put 17,000 pounds of evidence in front of people, they can’t look away. Now we’re putting it on wheels. We’re going to drive this to every city we can afford to reach. The DOJ stopped investigating. The public hasn’t.”

The Bookmobile will be a conspicuous physical reminder that justice remains unserved, because Epstein’s most powerful former friend sits in the White House. On July 28, we’ll unveil it in Trump’s backyard, steps from where senators are deciding whether to hand the nation’s top law enforcement job to a man who has torched his career to protect the president’s personal agenda rather than the nation’s. Survivors of Epstein’s trafficking network and Members of Congress will speak. And 3.5 million printed and digital pages of documents will be crammed into the truck, prepared to be hauled across the country for Americans to see, in open public view.

We are going to make sure the truth keeps surfacing, whether the administration wants it to or not. We know the message is resonating. Indeed, it’s one of the reasons Trump’s MAGA coalition has begun to fall apart. They felt lied to. And they were.

Just this week, Roza Gilles, a woman who was abused by Epstein, spoke publicly about her experience for the first time. She described being assaulted while working as a secretary for his Florida Science Foundation and watching a sheriff’s deputy have a cordial chat with Epstein at his home and leave without an arrest. In that moment, she understood that no matter what she did, she would never see justice. This administration is working overtime to hold that line.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee is finding out how far the Epstein money trail runs. It just released a transcript of its closed-door interview with billionaire Leon Black, one of Epstein’s primary sources of income after he was already a registered sex offender. Black walked out of the June interview, refusing to answer questions about nondisclosure agreements he’d signed with women. He’s now facing two subpoenas and is expected to sit for a deposition on September 3.

And across the Atlantic, Thames Valley Police are preparing to fly to the U.S. to interview the family of Virginia Giuffre about her allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Giuffre was one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, who spent years demanding accountability before her tragic suicide in 2025. Her brother has kept fighting in her name every step of the way, refusing to let her story get buried along with everything else the powerful would rather forget.

We stand with Roza, Virginia’s family, and everyone seeking truth and accountability. From D.C., the Bookmobile will hit the road, with tour stops in cities and communities across the country in the weeks ahead. Wherever you are, we want you to be able to stand next to this thing and see for yourself what the sheer volume of these files looks like. And we want to remind Americans that Donald Trump’s name is all over them… and that’s just what’s been released.

Here’s how you can be part of it:

Next week, the site will go LIVE. Sign up to be the first to see it and to watch the unveiling: TrumpEpsteinBookmobile.com.

You’ll be able to track the tour, plan your visit, and sign the petition demanding the remaining files be released.

A cover-up only works if people stop paying attention. Donald Trump and his friends are working hard to make sure you’re distracted. But survivors are still coming forward, billionaires are still getting subpoenaed, and investigators are still piecing together one of the biggest criminal conspiracies in modern times.

Once again, thanks to your help, we’re not going to let any of it fade from view.

Your friend, in defiance,

Miles Taylor

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