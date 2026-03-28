DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Kat Hudy's avatar
Kat Hudy
3d

I love this! I’m going to copy it! Thank you Miles!!!

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Christine Delfeld's avatar
Christine Delfeld
3d

Perfectly stated.

I will be exercising my true patriotism by traveling 1200 miles by car to Minneapolis to protest against the lies, propaganda and false patriotism of Trump and his regime and supporters with my high school friends, Sara and Dan, who live there, to do my part to bring our country back on track to what our founding fathers imagined it should be!

Defy the liars!

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