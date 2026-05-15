DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Linda Hoffman's avatar
Linda Hoffman
31m

And this on main stream media. Not far-left conspiracy theory crap - It way past time for people to wake the F UP!

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
32m

A criminal president through and through. Trumps entire life has been a criminal operation

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