DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Linda (Evanston IL)'s avatar
Linda (Evanston IL)
4hEdited

The trump regime will try every trick in their playbook to interfere in free and fair elections: threatening poll workers, changing polling locations at the last minute like in the Texas Democratic primary, slowing down the mail for absentee ballots, bomb threats like what happened in 2024 in Houston, false advertising (like what they are doing in the voting for Virginia’s redistricting referendum), dark money campaigns like what happened to Senators Sherrod Brown and Bob Casey in 2024. And their futile attempt to write the SAVE Act in to law. GOTV, voter registration, voter protection hotlines, legal professionals volunteering in certain states. Then when the results don’t go their way there will be innumerable lawsuits like what happened in 2020. Illegal tariffs followed by an unconstitutional attack on Iran have the entire global economy in a shambles. They have only themselves to blame.

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Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
4h

It‘s astounding that people believed hime after his first term and horrific they believed him again to elect him. Is it greed? Is it envy? Is it the desire that he will give them what they want? He doesn’t care about any of them.

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