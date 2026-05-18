DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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sit_with's avatar
sit_with
2h

the plot sickens

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Ileane Meltzer's avatar
Ileane Meltzer
2h

Thank you. I think you are my favorite reporter. I hate this man and right now I hate our government. But I won’t leave because it’s my country. Our country. Will this madness end soon because if this only the beginning I will have to leave for my mental health.

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