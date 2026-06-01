DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
4h

Thank you for calling attention again to this blatant evil: " The Trump administration is making the case that there’s an ongoing war in Latin America… that we’re technically not a part of… but that we’ve agreed to fight on behalf of our allies… who didn’t ask us to… which means the targets aren’t criminals … they’re now suddenly soldiers in a war zone… even though they’re just moving along regular fishing routes… but we’re not actually targeting those so-called soldiers… we’re just trying to blow up their boats… like they’re tanks on a battlefield… and the dead bodies are collateral damage."

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Susan Kain's avatar
Susan Kain
4h

Not a crime of passion, but gleeful, sadistic murder.

Hundreds of grieving family members.

More hate of Americans and America abroad. More potential violence against our ex-pats.

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