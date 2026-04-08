I won’t wait around while Trump threatens genocides abroad and makes plans to seize elections at home. This is the break glass moment, folks. So we’re going to rise to the occasion.

Yesterday, Donald Trump threatened to wipe out a civilization. If you had any doubt remaining about how unhinged and unchecked he is, yesterday should have cleared that doubt away. He issued a threat of annihilation like a tinpot dictator with a grudge and a nuclear arsenal. Anyone ignoring it deserves the consequences of complicity.

But we’re NOT just watching. We never were.

I started DEFIANCE.org after this man came after me and my family. I knew where it was headed, and I wanted to give others a way to fight back. I know that’s put us at greater risk, but my comfort isn’t the priority while the country is burning. We exist for exactly this moment. Our job at DEFIANCE.org isn’t to “doom scroll” on social media, it’s to defy the destruction of our democracy — relentless, and with the specific goal of stripping this man of the power he’s abusing.

Right now that best way to do that is to retake a branch of government. Congress. We’re going to secure our elections so we can flip the House… begin the investigations… open the impeachment inquiries… and constrain his power by law, by process, and by the same Constitution he keeps wiping his damn shoes on.

Donald Trump knows this, of course. It’s why he’ll throw everything he has at the 2026 midterms. He has no boundaries. He tried to prevent the transfer of power before. He will do it again, and it will be worse. Every voter suppression scheme and executive order they think they’ll get away with, they’ll launch, with the goal of making it harder for Americans to exercise the most fundamental right they have: the right to change their government. They know that if Americans are free to choose, they’ll choose to end Trump’s lawless reign of terror.

Which brings us to this week’s focus: Fighting Election Sabotage.

Every weekday, we do an hour-long podcast called DEFIANCE Daily at 5p ET. But on Wednesday’s, it’s a special edition. We announce real action we are taking to fight back. This week, we’re teaming with a group that’s suing the Trump administration over his executive order targeting mail-in voting. The ballot box is the last line of defense, and we WILL NOT let him touch it.

Tonight we’re also bringing in the firepower to match the moment. Election experts Max Flugrath and Kim Rogers will join us to break down what’s at stake and what can be done. And then we have an exclusive interview with Congressman Dan Goldman, who is leading the charge in the U.S. House on election protection. He’s the man on the front lines making sure Congress doesn’t roll over while Trump rewrites the rules of voting in his favor.

Join us at 5pm ET for the Weekly Mission Brief (or catch the replay afterward). We’ll also be announcing concrete actions you can take right now to protect the midterms, support get-out-the-vote efforts, and make sure 2026 is the year this era of reckless, authoritarian governance starts coming to an end.

And a reminder of what this organization is built on: all Member fees, subscriptions, and proceeds go to protecting democracy. The majority of that goes to direct action. So if you’re not a paying Member, I’d urge you to become one. Head over to DEFIANCE.org/join. I swear you’ll get more out of it than subscribing to HBO or Netflix. This subscription saves democracy.

I’m tired of folks just writing about what’s happening. We’re doing something about it.

Your friend, in defiance,

Miles Taylor

P.S. What’s on the schedule? We’re focused full time on saving the republic. Join us.

DEFIANCE DAILY — Every weeknight @ 5pm ET. Watch our hour-long podcast LIVE on our DEFIANCE.News page, on our YouTube channel, or on my X account. Or you can watch the replay at DEFIANCE.News.

WEEKLY MISSION BRIEFING — Every Wednesday @ 5pm ET. Same ways to watch, above! Replays available afterwards.

WEEKLY COFFEE — Every Friday @ 2pm ET. Join us on Substack or at DEFIANCE.News for Members-only coffee every Friday at 2p ET. Replays available afterwards.

MONTHLY MEMBERS-ONLY MEETING — First Wednesday of every month @ 5pm ET. These are sent out the week of, via Zoom. Replays available afterwards.