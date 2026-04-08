DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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igor isa🤘⚧️'s avatar
igor isa🤘⚧️
5hEdited

this is why i follow DEFIANCE religiously! TY MILES! Yes, elections must be the focus. Meanwhile, i've been trying to spread your article about the problems with the 25th amendment anytime I see comments calling for it. You might specifically reach out to DR BANDY X LEE, one of the psychs who coordinated the first report from all the psych pros diagnosing drümpf's mental illness. She's got a big following and is making a LOUD push for the 25th. maybe you should have her on! 🤷🏻‍♀️🙏🏻‼️

🧚🏽‍♂️LINK FAIRY EDIT for your convenience, Dr Lee's article on the 25th: https://bandyxlee.substack.com/p/the-25th-amendment-should-have-been?r=60kbqc&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

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Dolly E's avatar
Dolly E
5h

I like the way you think Miles: “defy the destruction of our democracy!”

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