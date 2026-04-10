DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Cynthia Mercado's avatar
Cynthia Mercado
just now

As my neighbors have been trying to kill me I think I’ll move. I saw a meme, if someone is trying to kill you make sure you kill them first. What do you think Miles?

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