DEFIANCE.News

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Stewart Gooderman O.D.'s avatar
Stewart Gooderman O.D.
37m

The young of today sadly (and on reflection, appallingly) know little or nothing about the Nazi era during the Great Depression and the War that followed. We oldsters know about it all too well. And the fact that the Republican Party is trying to mimic this here in our country fills me with rage. As a Jew, the horror of that regime is happening again and in the greatest democracy the world has known. And Stephen Miller, a real time Judas if there ever was one (and a Jew, no less) is orchestrating this horror. If any one needs to be put into a concentration camp, it’s Miller.

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Jen Baron's avatar
Jen Baron
1h

So much Disgusting, Destructive and Cruel things happening that 60+% of the American Public Does NOT want!! WTAF?

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