DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
6h

This speech should be published in every news outlet not controlled by the American oligarchs. A "crie de coeur" that resonates across borders and countries. Navalny paid the ultimate price for his defiance. We can do no less than to "look up from the table".

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Lazlo's avatar
Lazlo
6h

EXCELLENT article!! Thank you!

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