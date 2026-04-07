DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Raven's avatar
Raven
7h

Here is the call to action I wrote this morning. Please share.

While I don't think the US will exterminate the people of Iran tonight, I do think that we must take it seriously and let Congress know that these posts are not ok. And God forbid, if administration is actually serious, they need to make that decision knowing that "WE," the America people, are OPPOSED.

I know, I don't want to look back and wonder if there was something I could have done to prevent mass murder, so I'm asking everyone that reads this to call their House & Senate Representatives today. I'm also asking you to post and share it far and wide. This is not a partisan issue. This is simply us standing up for the right to life of civilians- children, elderly, farmers, fishermen, people just trying to make a living right & provide for their families.

To make it easier, I wrote a basic, nonpartisan script. Feel free to use it as is or edit it as you like to reflect your personal views- JUST PLEASE CALL.

CONGRESSIONAL SWITCH BOARD:

HI. I’M CALLING TO EXPRESS MY OUTRAGE OVER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S POSTS THREATENING CIVILIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & THE LIVES OF THE ENTIRE IRANIAN POPULATION. THESE ARE NOT AN ACCEPTABLE NEGOTIATION STRATEGY, THEY ARE PREMEDITATED WAR CRIMES. IT IS PAST TIME FOR CONGRESS TAKE BACK THEIR WAR POWERS. ANYONE THAT REFUSES TO ACT WILL BE COMPLICIT ANY WAR CRIMES COMMITTED. THE BLOOD WILL BE ON YOUR HANDS.

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
7h

PLEASE CALL WH AND WH PRESS!! THE WORLD IS BEGGING YOU FOR THE 25th!!! 🙏❤️

This is insanity folks!!!!

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