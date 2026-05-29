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DEFIANCE.News

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GTFO ICE Call to Action - Freedom Vigils

On our first national call, GTFO ICE highlighted an action all members can take - attending or creating a Freedom Vigil in your area.
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The Save America Movement's avatar
Project Salt Box's avatar
Miles Taylor, The Save America Movement, and Project Salt Box
May 29, 2026

RECAP

On Wednesday, May 27, we hosted a powerful first call with the broader GTFO ICE national network.

At the gathering, we shared our new video, heard from The Save America Movement Executive Director Mary Corcoran on the inspiration for GTFO ICE, and were visited by Workers Circle leaders Noelle Damico and Arianne Betancourt to learn how we can expand the Freedom Vigils effort that helped shut down Alligator Alcatraz.

YOUR MISSION, IF YOU CHOOSE TO ACCEPT IT

1️⃣ If you have not already, make sure to join the GTFO ICE rapid response network. Sign up at GTFOICE.org.

2️⃣ Attend or start a Freedom Vigil in your area. You can browse existing vigils here. If you don’t see one in your area, fill out this form to start one of your own. Don’t let the task intimidate you - Worker’s Circle provides one-on-one coaching for anyone trying to start a vigil!

LOCAL ACTIONS - COMING SOON!

We’re currently vetting organizers across the country to understand who is best leading the charge in each fight against prison camps. If there is a prison camp in your area, you will be hearing from us shortly with steps you can take and groups you can join.

MISSED THE CALL?

No worries. You can find it in its entirety at the top of this post.

Thank you for standing up for a just system, and your willingness to be a powerful ally for your neighbors. We’re proud to do this work with you.

Project Salt Box / Save America Movement / DEFIANCE.News

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