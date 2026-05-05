DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Bonnie Covey's avatar
Bonnie Covey
19h

What a beautiful remembrance! I’m so proud to be a Defiance supporter and I hope your good work makes the difference we need! Thank you!

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OurShallowState's avatar
OurShallowState
19h

Touching and wonderful piece, brimming with humanity - both on the surface with the heartfelt story, and in the deeper meaning underlying that story. People DO Take strength from others who refuse to back down - people who "do what they do before they know it's safe." And courage really IS contagious. And it's among the things we need most.

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