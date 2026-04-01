DEFIANCE.News

DEFIANCE.News

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Kim Sherwood's avatar
Kim Sherwood
5d

One day at a time--today DEFIANCE.

Someday soon: the wrecking ball!

Gotta love it--thanks Miles, for the smiles!

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Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛'s avatar
Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛
5d

Such a great idea! We will all be dreaming of this day!

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