Have you fantasized about seeing Trump’s name taken off The Kennedy Center or watching his face pulled down from the banners he’s hung on federal buildings? Then come to a Removal Party.

Today, we announced the launch of UndoTrump.org, allowing you to reserve your spot at upcoming Removal Parties to see civil servants “undo” Trump’s civic vandalism. They’ll take his name off of buildings, monuments, government transportation, U.S. currency, and more.

Don’t like Trump’s gold-plated name above the United States Institute of Peace? Join us to see it chiseled off!

Can’t stand to see his vengeful mug staring down from the Justice Department? Come watch it get cut down.

Furious that he’s putting his face on U.S. gold coins? At special locations throughout the country, you can see them melted down, just like his awful legacy.

Watch the video (with the volume up) to learn more!

The keyboard shortcut to “undo” something is COMMAND + Z. We want to make it just as easy to undo Trump’s legacy. All you have to do is sign up for a Removal Party. Or you can “virtually” chisel Trump’s name down yourself at UndoTrump.org.

While you’re at it, grab some official swag (below) to wear to the Removal Parties. 100% of proceeds go toward the pro-democracy fight.

APRIL FOOL’S.

Alright, alright, alright. We don’t have legal authorization to remove Trump’s name from everything that he’s defaced. These Removal Parties aren’t real… YET.

But you don’t have to wait until January 21, 2029 to erase his terrible legacy. Join DEFIANCE.org TODAY — and encourage others to join — to undo Trump’s “civic vandalism” immediately. We will make such a day possible.

The joke is on him because DEFIANCE.org is fighting against Trump’s abuses of power every single week — lawfully, peacefully, and defiantly.

SPREAD THE WORD.

Forward this email… post this April Fool’s joke on social media… and help us make “undo-ing Trump” a reality.

RE-POST our announcement on X, Instagram, or YouTube. OR FORWARD this note to friends and family. You can send a text, too!

Hey, want to watch Trump’s face get removed from federal buildings across America? Register at UndoTrump.org

Whoa! They’re gonna get Trump’s name taken OFF the places it doesn’t belong. Check out UndoTrump.org

I RSVP’d to the official Removal Party to see Trump’s chiseled name off The Kennedy Center. Join me!!! UndoTrump.org

Your friend, in defiance,

Miles Taylor