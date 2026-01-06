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Marianna Montuori's avatar
Marianna Montuori
Jan 6

Trump's 'America First' is actually 'Americans Alone'

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Ana warner's avatar
Ana warner
Jan 6

Floating ideas (or insults) as “ jokes” is a classic narscisst ploy. Believe me, I grew up w this. When people object, they save face by saying it’s just a joke and that the person who calls them out is “ too sensitive “ or “ can’t take a joke “ or “ is being “ hysterical “. That deflects the blame off them and puts onto the other person. Narscissists have no sense of humor tho. Every insult, accusation or criticism is a projection. Those w power to stop him must recognize this and take him seriously and use his own words against him. If not, we will be in WW3 before we know it.

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