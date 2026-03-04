TONIGHT - Join our Monthly Members Meeting (must register via Zoom)
Wednesday, March at 5pm EST / 2pm PST. Register via Zoom link below.
Our Members-Only Meeting is TONIGHT.
👉 **Please register HERE to join us on the Zoom at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.**
The Trump regime turned up the heat in February. But this community kept showing up — and together, we delivered:
🎙️ We supported America’s brightest youth leaders. At our February 11 Mission Briefing, we convened the next generation to ensure young…
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