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Star Aasved's avatar
Star Aasved
Jan 15

I don't know that the NATO Alliance will ever be what it was. Trust, once broken, is often not ever regained.

Expressing my ire at the idiots in Congress who are supporting taking over Greenland seems futile and I've already called my representative's office. But, in the spirit of not giving up, I"ll try again.

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D. Wyatt's avatar
D. Wyatt
Jan 15Edited

I have thought ever since before Helsinki that he was doing Putins bidding. Hillary was right!

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