RSVP here for Wednesday's Monthly Member Meeting (you must register for Zoom link)
Wednesday, July 1 at 5pm EST / 2pm PST. Register via Zoom link below.
Our Members-Only Meeting is WEDNESDAY.
👉 **Please register HERE to join us on the Zoom on Weds, July 1 @ 5pm ET / 2pm PT.**
We’ll recap everything that happened in very busy June — and get your feedback on what comes next for our Club.
This meeting is Members-only and will NOT be livestreamed on Substack or YouTube, so be sure to grab your spot on Zoom:
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