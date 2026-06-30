Our Members-Only Meeting is WEDNESDAY.

👉 **Please register HERE to join us on the Zoom on Weds, July 1 @ 5pm ET / 2pm PT.**

We’ll recap everything that happened in very busy June — and get your feedback on what comes next for our Club.

This meeting is Members-only and will NOT be livestreamed on Substack or YouTube, so be sure to grab your spot on Zoom:

👉