RSVP here for tonight's Monthly Member Meeting (you must register for Zoom link)
Wednesday, May 6 at 5pm EST / 2pm PST. Register via Zoom link below.
Our Members-Only Meeting is TONIGHT.
👉 **Please register HERE to join us on the Zoom on Weds, May 6 @ 5pm ET / 2pm PT.**
We look forward to taking stock of everything that happened in April — and what comes next, including your monthly chance to weigh in on what we should focus on as a Club.
This meeting is Members-only and will NOT be livestreamed on Sub…
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