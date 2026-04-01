RSVP here for tonight's Monthly Member Meeting (you must register for Zoom link)
Wednesday, April 1 at 5pm EST / 2pm PST. Register via Zoom link below.
Our Members-Only Meeting is TONIGHT.
👉 **Please register HERE to join us on the Zoom on April 1 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.**
Mark was a month where our club had to be nimble as we responded to Trump’s prison camps at home and illegal wars abroad. We also wanted to make sure we supported free speech as America geared up for No Kings III.
We’re happy to report tha…
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