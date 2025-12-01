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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
Dec 1, 2025Edited

They should all be hauled to The Hague in plastic bracelets -- Trump, Miller, Kegsbreath, Noem -- the whole stinking lot.

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SUE Speaks's avatar
SUE Speaks
Dec 1, 2025

Miles the Marvelous — You are so uniquely positioned for leadership and we are so in need of that, what more can you do? Why aren’t you using the frameworks you’ve put out to create massive actions? Like boycotting, that recently was called for to not buy on Friday, never was going to get a buy-in from individuals that would have been been meaningful, but many millions in a coalition that get directed to do such things would have cooperated. Get yourself a council to make such calls by you picking one more, the two of you pick the third, the three pick the fourth etc.

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