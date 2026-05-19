Join me, George Conway, Marc Elias & more (May 28)
We're doing a private virtual event, and DEFIANCE.org Members are welcome to join.
Hey friends,
Getting ready to go LIVE on DEFIANCE Daily at 5p ET… but first…
Many of you know that George Conway is running for Congress — with the explicit goal of getting elected to be the biggest bulldog in the U.S. House fighting against Donald Trump.
I know George. I admire George. And I’m thrilled to join this private, virtual conversation with him o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to DEFIANCE.News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.