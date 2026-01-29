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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
Jan 29Edited

Subpoena her crazy ass and drag it to testify publicly before Congress. The Director of "National Intelligence" has no fucking business skulking around hidden behind a baseball cap around the wall of a state election facility. The only thing missing from that photo was a trench coat and some sunglasses. Who the hell does she think she is?

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William Lowry's avatar
William Lowry
Jan 29

Thanks Miles. When I saw the feds interest in Fulton County records it raised the hackles on my neck. I had no idea that Gabbard was involved in the raid. Seems to me this is a violation of both ethics and legality and I hope the AG for Georgia is working on her overstepping her bounds, as is the Fed AG. Your message should garner far more attention!!

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